Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aisino Corp

* Says 34 percent owned Beijing-based spaceflight tech unit will merge with 45 percent owned Beijing-based spaceflight tech unit, and the 45 percent owned Beijing-based spaceflight tech unit will be dissolved after merger

* Says Chongqing-based wholly owned unit will merge with other Chongqing-based unit and the other Chongqing-based unit will be dissolved after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nQRJxU

