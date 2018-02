BRIEF-Aixtron Sees EBIT Margin Improving To 5-10 Pct In 2018

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aixtron:

* SEES 2018 ORDER INTAKE, REVENUES AT 230-260 MILLION EUROS

* SEES 2018 EBIT MARGIN OF 5-10 PERCENT, OPERATING CASH FLOW LOWER BUT STILL POSITIVE

* SAYS APEVA UNIT WORKING ON QUALIFICATION AT MAJOR ASIAN DISPLAY MANUFACTURER

* SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL COMPANIES OVER OLED COOPERATION TO COMPLEMENT APEVA OFFERINGS

* Q4 ORDER INTAKE DOWN 6 PERCENT Q/Q AT 65.7 MILLION EUROS, REVENUES DOWN 13 PERCENT AT 54.1 MILLION

* Q4 EBIT 24.4 MILLION EUROS, NET PROFIT 27.2 MILLION

* REUTERS POLL AVERAGE FOR AIXTRON Q4 ORDER INTAKE WAS 60.4 MILLION EUROS, EBIT 21.3 MILLION, NET PROFIT 19.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: