June 30 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Malaysia Bhd:

* Says Keiji Kaneko resigns as managing director

* Masata Mitsuiki resigns as executive director

* Says Motohiro Komase resigns as executive director Source text (bit.ly/2sp5hZb)(bit.ly/2tt7UYZ)(bit.ly/2tsw85J) Further company coverage: