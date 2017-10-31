FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 12:51 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AK Steel

* AK steel announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 sales $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly ‍average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton increased 2% to $1,021 from $1,001 in same quarter a year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments declined 2% to 1,368,600 tons from 1,397,900 tons in Q3 a year ago​

* AK steel- ‍higher raw material costs, particularly for scrap, chrome, zinc, other alloys, contributed to decline in qtrly results versus Q3 year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍results for Q3 of 2017 included a lifo charge of $49.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.