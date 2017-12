Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ak Steel Holding Corp:

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - MEMBERS OF UNITED AUTO WORKERS, LOCAL 600, HAVE RATIFIED A THREE-YEAR, SEVEN-MONTH AGREEMENT

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - AGREEMENT WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL JULY 31, 2021

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - AGREEMENT COVERS ABOUT 1,180 HOURLY PRODUCTION AND MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES AT COMPANY'S DEARBORN WORKS