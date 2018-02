Feb 21 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS WORTH $400.0 MILLION

* SUBORDINATED NOTES COUPON RATE SET AT 6.79 PERCENT WITH CALL OPTION ON APRIL 27, 2023 AND DUE APRIL 27, 2028

* SUBORDINATED NOTES COUPON RATE SET AT 6.79 PERCENT WITH CALL OPTION ON APRIL 27, 2023 AND DUE APRIL 27, 2028

* ISSUANCE TO BE COMPLETED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018