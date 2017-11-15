FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc

* Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen for the treatment of FCS

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - ‍in U.S., Food And Drug Administration assigned a prescription drug user fee act goal date of August 30, 2018​

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - marketing applications for Volanesorsen been accepted for review in U.S., EU & Canada for treatment of patients with FCS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
