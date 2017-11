BRIEF-Aker and Oceanwood seek to buy key unit of crisis-stricken Norske Skog​

Nov 23 (Reuters) - AKER ASA:

* REG-AKER ASA: INVITED INTO THE RESTRUCTURING OF NORSKE SKOG

* ‍AKER CAPITAL AS, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AKER ASA, AND OCEANWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH A COMPANY FOR PURPOSE OF BIDDING FOR SHARES IN NORSKE SKOG AS, A SUBSIDIARY OF THE LISTED NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER​

* ‍OCEANWOOD IS A CREDITOR IN THE COMPANY, AND HOLDS ALL OF NSF SECURITISATION FACILITY AND A MAJORITY OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES ( SSN). AKER AND OCEANWOOD WILL BE 50/50 OWNERS OF NEW COMPANY.​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)