Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aker Bp Asa:

* AKERBP: FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION

* ‍AKER BP ASA PRODUCED 135.6 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENTS PER DAY («MBOEPD») IN Q4 2017​

* ‍FOR YEAR 2017, COMPANY‘S PRODUCTION AVERAGED 138.8 MBOEPD, IN LINE WITH LATEST GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)