FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aker BP says share issue fully subscribed at NOK 184
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Deadly Halloween attack branded 'terrorism' by authorities
New York Attack
Deadly Halloween attack branded 'terrorism' by authorities
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Aker BP says share issue fully subscribed at NOK 184

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aker BP Asa

* NOK 4.1 billion private placement fully subscribed

* ‍Raising gross proceeds of NOK 4,084 million ($501.02 million). Price per share was nok 184 per share​

* ‍subscription price of nok 182.5 per share and nok 1.5 per share as payment for associated right to cash dividend of usd 0.185

* ‍investors who participate in private placement are informed that shares offered in private placement will be delivered inclusive of right to receive cash dividend

* Aker Capital AS pre-committed 40 pct of the placement

* BP Global Investments Limited subscribed for 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1514 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.