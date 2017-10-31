BRIEF-Aker BP says share issue fully subscribed at NOK 184

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aker BP Asa
* NOK 4.1 billion private placement fully subscribed
* Raising gross proceeds of NOK 4,084 million ($501.02 million). Price per share was nok 184 per share
* subscription price of nok 182.5 per share and nok 1.5 per share as payment for associated right to cash dividend of usd 0.185
* investors who participate in private placement are informed that shares offered in private placement will be delivered inclusive of right to receive cash dividend
* Aker Capital AS pre-committed 40 pct of the placement
* BP Global Investments Limited subscribed for 30 pct