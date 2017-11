Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aker ASA Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said:

* No plans to take Akastor private, will continue to be listed

* Says has no plans to dilute stake in Aker BP

* Wants to explore Kvaerner growth opportunities, both geografically and accross the business portfolio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)