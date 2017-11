Nov 9 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍976.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 823.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FOURTH QUARTER PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS TO EXCEED ITS 2018 REVENUE TARGETS AND DELIVER OPERATING MARGIN FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES OF BETWEEN 8% AND 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)