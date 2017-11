Oct 31 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* PLACES EUR 450 MILLION SCHULDSCHEIN BOND‍​

* ‍INTEREST RATE OF SLIGHTLY BELOW 1.5%

* SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN CONSISTS OF 5 FIXED AND VARIABLE TRANCHES‍​

* SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN TRANCHES MATURE AT 5, 7 AND 10 YEARS WITH AVERAGE FINANCING COST SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 1.5%

* NEW STRATEGIC PLAN, CLEAR 2022, TO BE COMMUNICATED BY THE END OF JANUARY 2018 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)