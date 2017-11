Nov 30 (Reuters) - Akm Industrial Co Ltd:

* AKM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD - ‍ENTERS SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH ALPHA LUCK, TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 103.9 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION SHARES​

* AKM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD - ENTERS ‍SUBSCRIBER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 200 MILLION SHARES

* AKM INDUSTRIAL CO LTD - ‍AGREEMENTS FOR SHAREHOLDER SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$1.50 PER SHAREHOLDER SUBSCRIPTION SHARE​