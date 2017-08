July 17 (Reuters) - Akoustis Technologies Inc:

* Akoustis Technologies names John Kurtzweil as Chief Financial Officer

* Akoustis Technologies Inc - ‍Kurtzweil replaces Cindy Payne​

* Akoustis Technologies Inc - concurrent with John T. Kurtzweil appointment as CFO, Kurtzweil has resigned as a director on Akoustis board