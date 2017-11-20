BRIEF-Aksharchem (India) says planned shut down of co's CPC green plant at Mehsana

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aksharchem (India) Ltd

* Says planned shut down of co's cpc green plant at mehsana; shut down expected to last till dec 6 ‍​ Source text: [We wish to inform you that the Company has planned a shutdown of CPC Green Plant at Village Indrad, Dist: Mehsana with effect from November 24, 2017 to carry out the process of streamlining utilities for expansion capacity of CPC Green and to commission Violet Plant, which will affect CPC Green Production for the quarter ending December, 2017. The shutdown is expected to last up to December 6, 2017.]