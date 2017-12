Dec 5 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp:

* ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES COMPLETED

* ‍PURCHASED 185,000 OF ITS OWN SERIES A SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 9.21 PER SHARE​

* ‍TOTAL PRICE OF ACQUISITION OF SHARES WAS EUR 1,711,913.02.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)