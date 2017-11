Nov 8 (Reuters) - AKTIA BANK ABP:

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍21.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET COMMISSION INCOME EUR ‍22.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍8.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY ON SAME LEVEL (PREVIOUSLY: ON SAME LEVEL) AS IN 2016.​