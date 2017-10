BRIEF-Aktia with new strategy and financial objectives

Oct 17 (Reuters) - AKTIA BANK ABP:

* AKTIA‘S NEW STRATEGY AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES– FOCUS ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND FINANCING

* ‍FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES UP UNTIL 2022 IS TO IMPROVE COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 80 MILLION​

* ‍AKTIA‘S FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES UP UNTIL 2022: IMPROVE COMPARABLE COST-TO-INCOME RATIO TO 0.61​

* ‍SAYS DIVIDEND POLICY IS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT 60-80 % OF PROFIT FOR PERIOD AFTER TAXES​

* ‍FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES UP UNTIL 2022 IS TO IMPROVE RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) TO 9.7 %​

* ‍FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES UP UNTIL 2022: COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO (CET1) AT 1.5-3 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS​