BRIEF-Akzo Nobel India June-qtr profit down 36 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel India Ltd

* June quarter net profit 412.7 million rupees versus 642.6 million rupees

* June quarter total income from operations 7.91 billion rupees versus 7.79 billion rupees

* Says quarter’s performance been impacted due to slow sales growth and higher input prices

* Says "process towards the transition to GST also had an adverse impact"

* Says anticipated capital spend of INR 800 million -1 billion in the current year

* Says Nihal Kaviratne will retire as chairman of the company

* Says Amit Jain will take over as non-executive chairman of its board from 15 August 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2vBsSUK