BRIEF-Alamos Gold Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.01

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $161.7 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS COMBINED ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF AT LEAST 500,000 OUNCES FROM ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS IN 2019 AND 2020​

* ‍CAPITAL SPENDING AT EXISTING OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO TREND LOWER IN 2019 AND 2020​

* “‍COMPANY EXPECTS STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH FROM ITS OPERATIONS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS”​

* ‍2018 GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO A RANGE OF 480,000 TO 520,000 OUNCES​

* ‍2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $950 PER OUNCE​

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION 120,300 OUNCES VERSUS 105,676 OUNCES

* QTRLY ‍GOLD PRODUCTION AT YOUNG-DAVIDSON 56,500 OUNCES VERSUS 44,662​ OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)