Oct 24 (Reuters) - ALANDSBANKEN ABP:

* Q3 ‍NET OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 16 PER CENT TO EUR 7.2 M (6.2)​

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE BY 4 PER CENT TO EUR 14.3 M (13.7)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)