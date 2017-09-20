BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp
* Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group
* SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future
* Lower than expected cash award to SM will not have a material impact on Alaris’ cash flow or payout ratio
* Co, SM working cooperatively to assess options that would maximize future repayments to co, considering various strategic alternatives for SM
* Expects to take a non-cash impairment on book value of its preferred units in SM in Q3 of this year
* Net amount will not be sufficient to repay in full receivables that are outstanding to Alaris
* Impact on corporation’s payout ratio based on a recent run rate is approximately 2%
* Also to take non-cash impairment on $17.0 million of SM unsecured notes outstanding, $11.8 million of previously unpaid distributions
* Quebec’s anti-corruption unit announced charges against SM’s founder Bernard Poulin, Dany Moreau, some others not related to SM’s business
* Quebec's anti-corruption unit announced charges against SM's founder Bernard Poulin, Dany Moreau, some others not related to SM's business
* Co understands that charges against SM's founder, others, not expected to have any material impact on business or SM strategic process