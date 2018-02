Feb 7 (Reuters) - ALARKO HOLDING:

* UNIT ALSIM ALARKO SANAYI SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR ORBIT ROAD TENDER (BAKAD) WORTH $1.67 BILLION IN KAZAKHSTAN MINISTRY FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT‍​

* TOTAL DURATION OF THE PROJECT IS 20 YEARS