FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alarm.com - Co, unit, refinanced the $72 mln outstanding under prior revolving credit facility‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Alarm.com - Co, unit, refinanced the $72 mln outstanding under prior revolving credit facility‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* Alarm.com holdings - on Oct 6, co, unit, refinanced the $72 million outstanding under its prior revolving credit facility‍​

* Alarm.com holdings- ‍2017 facility matures in October 2022, includes option to further increase borrowing capacity to $175 million with consent of lenders​

* Alarm.com holdings - on Oct 6, co, unit, refinanced prior credit facility by entering into a new $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2kFB9VF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.