2 months ago
BRIEF-Alarmforce reports Q2 earnings of C$0.20 per share
#Regulatory News
June 15, 2017 / 3:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alarmforce reports Q2 earnings of C$0.20 per share

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc:

* Alarmforce reports second quarter 2017 financial results and sale of US subscribers

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

* Q2 revenue fell 3 percent to C$13.7 million

* Total subscribers declined during Q2 to 131,160

* Following Q2 company commenced discussions regarding sale of its us subscription base

* Alarmforce industries- entered agreement to sell us subscribers to lancaster, PA headquartered select security for total consideration of US$11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

