BRIEF-Alaska Air Expects Full Year 2018 Capacity To Increase By About 7.5 Pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR - UNDER NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, PRIMARY CHANGES TO FINANCIAL INFO RELATE TO FREQUENT FLYER ACCOUNTING, AMONG OTHERS

* ALASKA AIR - AS A RESULT OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD, EXPECT TO RESTATE 2017 & 2016 FINANCIAL INFO IN FUTURE FILINGS BEGINNING IN Q1 2018

* ALASKA AIR -EXPECT 2017 REPORTED REVENUE TO BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $43 MILLION, REPORTED NON-FUEL OPERATING COSTS WILL INCREASE BY ABOUT $11 MILLION FROM RESTATEMENT

* ALASKA AIR - SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.45¢ - 8.50¢

* ALASKA AIR - EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 7.5%

* ALASKA AIR - EXPECT FIRST QUARTER 2018 CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 8% AND RASM TO DECLINE ABOUT 3.5% TO 4.5%

* ALASKA AIR - SEES Q1 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.84¢ - 8.89¢

* ALASKA AIR - FY 2018 COST GUIDANCE EXCLUDES $25 MILLION SPECIAL CHARGE IN JAN 2018 FOR $1,000 BONUS TO EMPLOYEES IN CONNECTION WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text : (bit.ly/2n9xDRy) Further company coverage: