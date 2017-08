June 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing

* Sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.02¢ - 8.07¢

* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 7.95 cents - 8.00 cents Source text: (bit.ly/2rjXGGD) Further company coverage: