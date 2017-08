Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Alaska Air Group- expect to be on single passenger service system, or commonly known as reservations system, in Q2 2018‍​ - SEC filing

* Alaska Air Group says combined airline will adopt Alaska’S name and logo, retiring Virgin America name sometime in 2019

* Alaska Air Group- single passenger service system expected to bring forward approximately $20 million of revenue synergies into 2018