BRIEF-Alaska Air Group - Jan. 2018 RPMS Up 3.5 Percent

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - JAN. 2018 RPMS UP 3.5 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - JAN. 2018 ASMS UP 6.6 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - JAN. 2018 LOAD FACTOR 75.8 PERCENT VERSUS 78.1 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - FORECASTS FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS OF 66,595 MILLION TO 66,745 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - FORECASTS Q1 2018 ASMS OF 15,520 MILLION TO 15,570 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT Q1 2018 REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE TO DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%