BRIEF-Alaska Air reports September operational results
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Alaska Air reports September operational results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Says ‍forecast September RASM to decline about 5.7 pct compared to combined results from September 2016 on a 10.1 pct increase in capacity​

* Says RPM for Sept was 4.16 billion, up 8.4 percent​

* Says September 2017 passenger load factor 82.9 pct versus 84.2 pct - SEC filing

* Says ‍estimate Q3 2017 RASM will be down about 0.5 pct year-over-year on a 1.7 pct increase in capacity​

* Says September ASMs were 5.02 billion, up 10.1 pct

* Says sees Q3 ‍cost per ASM excluding fuel 7.98 cents - 8.00 cents ​

* Says ‍Q3 RASM negatively impacted by flight cancellations in regional markets operated by Horizon, with estimated 1.5 point impact on quarter

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q3 ‍passenger revenue per ASM to be 11.27 cents - 11.29 cents​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hEiLYu) Further company coverage:

