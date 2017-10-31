FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q4 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items of 8.50 cents to 8.55 cents
October 31, 2017 / 9:42 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q4 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items of 8.50 cents to 8.55 cents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc - on Oct 30, co got decision from third-party arbitration panel on new wage rates, retirement contributions for Alaska Airlines, Virgin America‍​ pilots‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items of 8.50 cents to 8.55 cents - SEC filing‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees fy 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.19 cents - 8.21 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc - the new wage rates equate to an approximately 33 pct increase for top-of-scale captains at Virgin America

* Alaska Air Group Inc - the new wage rates equate to an approximately 16 pct for top-of-scale captains at Alaska Airlines

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍estimate impact of new contract with pilots to be an extra cost of about $24 million for rest of 2017, $150 million in 2018, and $180 million in 2019​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍over life of contract with pilots, average annualized impact is approximately $160 million to $165 million - SEC filing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yisVtk] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
