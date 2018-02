Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS NOTICE

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS - ‍CONFIRMED IT GOT PURPORTED NOTICE OF NOMINATION FROM TAR HOLDINGS REGARDING INTENTION TO NOMINATE 3 DIRECTORS TO ALASKA BOARD​

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC - ‍INTENDS TO REVIEW TAR HOLDINGS' PURPORTED NOTICE OF NOMINATION​