BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 earnings per share $‍0.01​
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 earnings per share $‍0.01​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $229 million to $235 million

* Q3 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $56.7 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures between $32 million and $35 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA between $56 million and $59 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.01​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - ‍reaffirms 2017 revenue and free cash flow guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

