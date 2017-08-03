FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Group Q2 revenue of $58.5 mln
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Group Q2 revenue of $58.5 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc

* Alaska Communications reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $58.5 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly total broadband revenue growth of 13.9%

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc says reaffirms FY guidance

* Qtrly capital expenditures were $5.4 million, compared to $8.5 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.05​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

