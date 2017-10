Sept 28 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA:

* H1 NET SALES 8.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 426.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 132.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NAV 71.03 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE, UP 3.7 PERCENT VERSUS END-DEC 2016

* SAYS NET PROFIT INCREASE IS MAINLY DUE TO CAPITAL GAINS ON SALE OF ACS STAKE IN THE PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)