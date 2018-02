BRIEF-Albany International Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.12

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Albany International Corp:

* ALBANY INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6.4 PERCENT TO $226.7 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* OLIVIER JARRAULT HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO SUCCEED JOSEPH G. MORONE

* DISCRETE TAX ITEMS & EFFECT OF CHANGE IN ESTIMATED INCOME TAX RATE INCREASED INCOME TAX EXPENSE BY $6.8 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* ESTIMATE 2018 TAX RATE ON INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF 27% TO 31%

* AS FOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018, EXPECT 20% TO 30% GROWTH IN FULL-YEAR SALES