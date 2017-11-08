FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle continues double digit growth in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 sales $754.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $732 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $343.6 million in q3 of 2017, an increase of 42.9% from q3 2016​

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $212.9 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 9.5% from q3 2016​

* Sees 2017 net sales in range of $3.00 billion to $3.05 bln‍​

* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.3 million in q3 of 2017, a decrease of 10.6% from net sales of $190.5 million in q3 of 2016​

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps (per diluted share) in range of $4.40 to $4.50‍​

* In quarter, ‍hurricane harvey reduced adjusted ebitda by $11 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.07​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.38, revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.