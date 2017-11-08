BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle continues double digit growth in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 sales $754.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $732 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $343.6 million in q3 of 2017, an increase of 42.9% from q3 2016​

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $212.9 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 9.5% from q3 2016​

* Sees 2017 net sales in range of $3.00 billion to $3.05 bln‍​

* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.3 million in q3 of 2017, a decrease of 10.6% from net sales of $190.5 million in q3 of 2016​

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps (per diluted share) in range of $4.40 to $4.50‍​

* In quarter, ‍hurricane harvey reduced adjusted ebitda by $11 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.07​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.38, revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S