BRIEF-Albertsons Companies acquires Plated
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Albertsons Companies acquires Plated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc

* Albertsons Companies acquires Plated to transform the food experience for consumers

* Albertsons Companies - ‍Plated will continue to operate as a distinct consumer brand with its own leadership team led by co-founder and CEO Josh Hix​

* Albertsons Companies Inc says ‍Plated will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos​

* Albertsons Companies Inc - ‍Announced acquisition of Plated, a premier meal kit service​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

