Oct 20 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc

* Final results of Albireo’s phase 2 study of A4250 in children with cholestatic liver disease presented at the liver meeting 2017

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍A4250 reduced serum bile acids and improved pruritus in most patients, exhibited a favorable overall tolerability profile​

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍albireo to conduct phase 3 study of a4250​ in children with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis