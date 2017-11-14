BRIEF-Albireo posts Q3 loss per share $0.73‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc
* Albireo reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Albireo Pharma Inc - decision on potential approval of elobixibat in Japan expected in first half of 2018
* Albireo Pharma Inc - revenue totaled $0 for Q3 of 2017 compared with $28,000 for Q3 of 2016
* Albireo Pharma Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.73
* Albireo Pharma - expects current cash resources will meet operating requirements till end of 2019, assuming receipt of payment from EA Pharma in 2018