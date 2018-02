Feb 19 (Reuters) - Albis Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 593,200 shares and distribute 498,100 shares via public offering

* Says it will issue 593,200 shares via private placement to Mitsubishi Corporation and issue 163,600 shares via private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

* Says it aims to raise up to 5.87 billion yen in total, to use for capital expenditure and loan repayment

