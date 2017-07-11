FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of Aluminum smelter at Warrick operations
July 11, 2017 / 8:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of Aluminum smelter at Warrick operations

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of aluminum smelter at Warrick operations

* Alcoa Corp - announced plans to restart three of five potlines at its Warrick operations aluminum smelter near Evansville, Ind

* Alcoa Corp - two of five smelting potlines will be classified as curtailed capacity and will remain idle.

* Says additionally, in q3 2017, Alcoa will record an after-tax benefit of approximately $25 million, or $0.13 per share

* Alcoa Corp - restart expenses expected to be incurred in third and fourth quarters of 2017 are estimated to be between $30 million and $35 million (after-tax)

* Alcoa Corp - in Q3 2017, will record an after-tax benefit of about $25 million, or $0.13 per share, for reversal of liabilities related to original closure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

