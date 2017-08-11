BRIEF-Alcobra Ltd Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Announced that it had engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to act as its strategic financial advisor for process

* Also exploring best path forward with its clinical assets, ADAIR and MDX ,including monetization and partnering

* Company has also taken significant action to streamline its operations in order to preserve capital, including a 65% reduction in force

* As part of recent reduction in force, Jonathan Rubin, co's chief medical officer, will be stepping down effective September 11, 2017

* Appointed two new directors, Mr. Amir Efrati and Mr. Yuval Yanai, to Alcobra board of directors.