Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF EPTINEZUMAB