BRIEF-Aldermore Group says Q3 ‍net loans up 12 pct to 8.4 bln pounds

Nov 6 (Reuters) - ALDERMORE GROUP PLC:

* Q3 ‍NET LOANS UP 12% TO £8.4BN (FY 2016: £7.5BN), DRIVEN BY £2.4BN OF NEW LENDING (9M 2016: £2.3BN)​

* Q3 ‍CUSTOMER DEPOSITS UP 8% TO £7.2BN (FY 2016: £6.7BN), TFS UTILISATION NOW AT £1.4BN​

* ‍Q3 NET INTEREST MARGIN REMAINS STABLE AT 3.5%​

* ‍Q3 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO AT 12.1%, UP 30BPS IN QUARTER AND 60BPS YTD (FY 2016: 11.5%)​

* ‍Q3 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE INCREASED BY 15% TO £607.1M OR 176.0P ON A PER SHARE (2) BASIS (FY 2016: £525.9M, 152.5P)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)