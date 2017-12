Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* ALDERMORE GROUP SAYS THAT AT COURT MEETING, GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD IN CONNECTION WITH RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY FIRSTRAND, ALL RESOLUTIONS WERE DULY PASSED​

* ALDERMORE - ‍COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION REMAINS SUBJECT CONDITIONS INCLUDING COURT SANCTIONING SCHEME AT COURT HEARING WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)