BRIEF-Aldermore says first-half profit up 32 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍ANTICIPATE DELIVERING A CET1 ABOVE 12% BY FY17, ENABLING BOARD TO CONSIDER PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS​

* IN HY 32% INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO £78M (H1 2016: £59M)

* IN HY OPERATING INCOME UP 17% TO £150M (H1 2016: £128M)

* CET1 CAPITAL RATIO UP 30BPS TO 11.8%

* HY UNDERLYING COST TO INCOME RATIO IMPROVED TO 44% (H1 2016: 46%)

* HY RETURN ON EQUITY OF 19% (H1 2016: 16%)

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE GREW BY 45% TO 14.9P (H1 2016: 10.3P)

* AT END OF HY LOAN GROWTH OF 8% TO £8.1BN (FY 2016: £7.5BN)

* HY NET INTEREST MARGIN IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AT 3.5% (H1 2016: 3.6%)

* ANTICIPATE DELIVERING A CET1 ABOVE 12% BY FY17