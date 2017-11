Nov 13 (Reuters) - ALDERMORE GROUP PLC:

* ‍INTENDED THAT ACQUISITION BY FIRSTRAND WILL BE EFFECTED BY MEANS OF COURT-SANCTIONED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* COURT MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE SCHEME ARE SCHEDULED TO BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. AND 11:15 A.M. ON 8 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)