BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

June 29 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

* Aldridge Minerals - Co advised by Orion Fund that Orion will not exercise anti-dilution rights in connection with co's $5 million private placement

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion now owns less than 10% of company's outstanding shares

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion no longer maintains anti-dilution rights or a right to nominate an individual to Aldridge board

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Robert Bell, who was Orion's nominee, has resigned as a director of company